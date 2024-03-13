Police launch investigation after reports of antisemitism on Facebook as Chesterfield Jewish man scared to leave house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Thursday, March 7, when officers received a report from a member of the public concerned about a number of comments and replies they had seen on a post on Chesterfield Facebook community page which they believed were antisemitic.

The post, which has now been deleted read: “Jews are the ones really suffering in the world right now? Hardly like Jews have been brutally killed in the UK, is it?”

A Jewish man from Chesterfield, who openly talks about his faith and wears traditional Jewish clothing, called officers and said he felt the post was targeting him.

The Jewish man who reported the Facebook post to the police has been left distressed after antisemitic graffiti appeared at various places around Chesterfield in the last two years.

Over the last two years, he has spoken out about antisemitism in Chesterfield numerous times and reported several incidents to the police.

The man, who wishes to stay anonymous due to safety concerns, said: “A person who posted knows one of my friends. I don’t feel safe in Chesterfield as a Jewish man. There was a point when I was reporting an incident every month. I’ve reached the point where I'm afraid to go outside of my house. But now with online abuse, I can't not be exposed to it even if I stay indoors.

"I can't be myself, I can't be open about my identity, I have to be closeted about being Jewish.”

The man, who has spent his entire life in the Chesterfield area has noticed the increase of antisemitism over the last two years – with antisemitic graffiti appearing and claims of swearing and shouting in front of his house.

The same Chesterfield resident was approached by a young man shouting ‘Hitler’ and faced more antisemitic verbal abuse in February last year, which has led him to develop PTSD.

The man added: “It got so bad, it is just happening over and over and over again either online or offline. It really is appalling. It made me ill and I considered moving out. A post which downplays this really hurt me. And it’s not just me - a lot of people who I know in the area are very afraid to be open about being Jewish.

“I’ve contacted the Community Security Trust to ask for safety advise and based upon what has happened to me so far, they recommended that it would be best for my safety if I didn't wear anything that identified me as Jewish in public.

"They told me that I should consider wearing a baseball cap instead of a yarmulke and have my Star of David chain tucked in so people can’t see it.

"I want people to know this is everyday reality – it’s something happening constantly affecting my mental health. I would like to say this to people who downplay antisemitism – go and wear a Star David chain around your neck, and go into Chesterfield town centre, Inkersall or Staveley. Go and be visibly Jewish for a day and see what happens to you.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers have spoken to the complainant and are investigating the comments and any potential offences which may have been considered.

“We take reports of incidents of hate crime or malicious communications seriously and officers will always investigate and take appropriate action where necessary.”

The admin of Chesterfield Community Network said: “Over the past 24 hours we've been reminded yet again of the importance of respect and politeness in our interactions, particularly online. It has come to our attention that a post on our platform has been reported to the Police. While we respect the privacy and confidentiality of ongoing investigations, we feel compelled to address the broader issue at hand: the need for respectful dialogue, even in the digital realm.