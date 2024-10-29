Police launch CCTV appeal after theft at Tesco store in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Officers are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a theft in Ilkeston.

The incident involving theft occurred at 9pm on Wednesday, October 2 at a Tesco store on Rutland Street in Ilkeston.

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team have now shared a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the man pictured or has any information which could help police trace him is asked to contact the force using any of the following non-emergency contact methods, quoting incident number 24*588705.

Police are trying to trace the man in the picture

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

