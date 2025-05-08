Police launch CCTV appeal after man with weapon causes damage on Derbyshire Market Place
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday, May 4 and saw a man with a weapon causing damage at Heanor Market Place.
It is believed that the man involved had a black and white dog with him.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing and officers have released a picture of a man who they would like to speak to.
A spokesperson for Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT said: “We appreciate the picture is grainy, but we are hoping someone might recognise him.”
Anyone who knows who the man is or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police.
Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage which covers the area of the incident and has not already spoken to police.
Anyone who has any information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact police using any of the following methods quoting incident number 25*257378:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.