Police launch CCTV appeal after man steals cash from betting shop in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 8 when cash was stolen from a betting shop in the Betfred in West Bars in Chesterfield.

Now police have issued a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to as part of the enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can recognise the man pictured is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods quoting ref 24*601310:

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.