Police launch CCTV appeal after affray in Chesterfield town centre

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 23:04 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a number of people who they want to speak to in connection with an affray in Chesterfield.

The incident occurred at the rear of Holywell Street at around 4.40 am on Saturday March 8.

Today (Wednesday, April 23) officers from Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an appeal in connection with the affray.

Officers are keen to speak to the people pictured as they may have information which could help officers with their investigation.

Anyone who can recognise any of the people, or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*135109:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Police have launched an appeal after an affray in Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Chesterfield Town Centre SNT

PoliceChesterfieldCCTVFacebookDerbyshire Constabulary
