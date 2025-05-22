Police launch appeal to parents after number of cars parked illegally near Chesterfield primary school – including Ford Ranger
Police are appealing to parents after a number of illegally parked vehicles were found in Holymoorside.
Officers from Wingerworth and Rural Police Safer Neighbourhood Team visited Walton Holymoorside Primary and Nursery School yesterday (Wednesday, May 21) to monitor parking as a summer sports day was hosted.
A number of vehicles were found parked illegally – including cars blocking dropped kerbs and parked on road markings.
A spokesperson for Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT issued the following appeal to parents: “These markings and dropped kerbs are in place for school children’s safety. Please comply with these.”