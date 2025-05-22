Police launch appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire man
David, 57, was last seen at around 12 noon yesterday (Wednesday, May 21). He is described as white, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and of a medium build with brown hair, a grey beard and glasses.
57-year-old was wearing black trousers, a white shirt and black shoes when last seen. He has connections to Belper and is also known to visit Derby.
Anyone who has seen David, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 2 of 22 May:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.