Police launch appeal after wallet found on bus travelling towards Royal Chesterfield Hospital

Officers are appealing for an owner of a wallet which was found in Chesterfield to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A black wallet was located on a Stagecoach bus which travelled through Langwith, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Duckmanton, Arkwright and Chesterfield to the Royal Hospital on Thursday, June 19.

The wallet contains some paperwork and cash but no cards or items with names on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Monday, June 30) Derbyshire police have launched an appeal to find the owner of the lost property.

A black wallet was located on a Stagecoach bus which travelled through Langwith, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Duckmanton, Arkwright and Chesterfield to the Royal Hospital on Thursday, June 19.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are now looking to reunite the wallet with its owner. Proof of ownership must be provided.”

The owner of the wallet is asked to contact Derbyshire using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 766 of 19 June:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.