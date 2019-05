Officers are appealing for information after a motorcyclist collided with a van in Creswell.

The incident happened on Morven Street, Creswell yesterday around 6.20pm.

According to Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, the motorcycle rider ran into the back of a van. The male rider was taken to hospital in Sheffield.

The SNT are asking for any witnesses to contact them on 101.