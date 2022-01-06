Police issue warning amid rise in use of ‘troublesome’ e-bikes in Chesterfield

Officers have reported a rise in the number of e-bikes being used in the area – and they have issued advice to owners about the laws they must follow.

On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said officers with Derbyshire Constabulary’s firearms unit located a ‘troublesome’ e-bike.

“The rider was reported for having no insurance and the bike was seized,” they added.

Police in Chesterfield say e-bikes are 'causing a nuisance on our roads and town centre streets'.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of e-bikes being used in and around town.

“But are the riders of these aware of their permissions and requirements when riding?

“An e-scooter falls within the statutory definition of a motor vehicle and so is subject to road tax, insurance, registration and driver licensing.

“Any offences committed by the rider of an e-scooter are covered by the Road Traffic Act 1988. An e-scooter is classed as a ‘powered transporter’.

“It is illegal for privately-owned e-scooters to be used on roads, cycle lanes, tracks and pavements.

“Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land where there is no public access and with relevant permission from the land owner.