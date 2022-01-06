Police issue warning amid rise in use of ‘troublesome’ e-bikes in Chesterfield
An e-bike has been seized in Chesterfield town centre as the rider did not have insurance, police said.
Officers have reported a rise in the number of e-bikes being used in the area – and they have issued advice to owners about the laws they must follow.
On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team said officers with Derbyshire Constabulary’s firearms unit located a ‘troublesome’ e-bike.
“The rider was reported for having no insurance and the bike was seized,” they added.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of e-bikes being used in and around town.
“But are the riders of these aware of their permissions and requirements when riding?
“An e-scooter falls within the statutory definition of a motor vehicle and so is subject to road tax, insurance, registration and driver licensing.
“Any offences committed by the rider of an e-scooter are covered by the Road Traffic Act 1988. An e-scooter is classed as a ‘powered transporter’.
“It is illegal for privately-owned e-scooters to be used on roads, cycle lanes, tracks and pavements.
“Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land where there is no public access and with relevant permission from the land owner.
“We will continue to take enforcement on these vehicles, which are unfortunately causing a nuisance on our roads and town centre streets.”