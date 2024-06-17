Police issue urgent plea for dash-cam footage as concerns grow for missing Derbyshire man

Chris, who is from Belper, was reported missing on 13 June. Police have released an image showing Chris’s bike propped up on the bridge on the A6 at Milford going into Duffield

They are issuing an urgent appeal for dash cam footage which may have captured missing man Chris riding his bike on the A6 on Thursday.

Officers would like anyone who was travelling, with dash cam installed, between the Elephant and Peacock pub in Derby Road and the King William pub on The Bridge at Milford between 12.15pm and 2.45pm on Thursday to check their footage as a matter of priority in case it may have captured Chris.

Anyone who can help should contact police urgently using one of the below methods, quoting incident 1037 of June 13:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . chris-ring.jpg Chris, from Belper, was reported missing on 13 June. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Bike.jpg An image showing Chris’s bike propped up on the bridge on the A6 at Milford going into Duffield. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales