Police issue update on incident that left police car flipped on its roof on A61 near Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 11:33 BST
Derbyshire police have issued an update on an incident that left a police car flipped on its roof on the A61 near Chesterfield, closing the road for several hours.

The A61 was closed near the turn off to the B6013 (Belper) due to a two-vehicle collision involving a police car, just after 3pm on Friday, February 14

Emergency services, including Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, attended the incident

A Derbyshire police spokesperson confirmed that the officer involved was unhurt physically and the road was reopened to traffic at around 5pm.

The A61 was closed near the turn off to B6013 (Belper) due to an accident involving a police car.

1. Accident closes A61 in Chesterfield

The A61 was closed near the turn off to B6013 (Belper) due to an accident involving a police car. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Emergency services including Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended

2. Accident closes A61 in Chesterfield

Emergency services including Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireChesterfieldBelperEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceEmergency services
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice