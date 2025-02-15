Police issue update on incident that left police car flipped on its roof on A61 near Chesterfield

The A61 was closed near the turn off to the B6013 (Belper) due to a two-vehicle collision involving a police car, just after 3pm on Friday, February 14
Emergency services, including Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, attended the incident
A Derbyshire police spokesperson confirmed that the officer involved was unhurt physically and the road was reopened to traffic at around 5pm.
