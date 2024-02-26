Police issue update after man dies at incident in Chesterfield town centre
Police have issued a comment following an incident in Chesterfield town centre last Friday.
The incident happened around 2pm on Friday, February 23, when a man died close to the Coach Station in Chesterfield.
New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield was closed and buses were diverted as officers carried out their enquiries and eyewitnesses have reported seeing an air ambulance landing in Queen’s Park.
Today (February 26) a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”