Police issue update after car flips onto roof after accident near Chesterfield

The incident took place at Annesley Close in Hasland shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday, January 27).

The emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle which had rolled over.

Witnesses reported seeing a red car flipped onto its roof at the cul-de-sac and police officers in attendance.

Today (Tuesday, January 28) a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that no injuries were reported and there is no related police investigation.

