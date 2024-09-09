Police issue school parking appeal to Derbyshire parents - as pupils go back to classrooms

Derbyshire Police has launched an appeal to parents across the county as the new school year begins.

As pupils are back in classrooms after the six-week holiday, police have shared school parking appeals across a number of local Safer Neighbourhood Team Facebook pages.

The advice shared by Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT reads: “The school term has started for many of our schools and we hope you are all refreshed and your children are ready for the new academic year.

“We feel however that the dreaded ‘P’ word must be addressed as we all know the problems this causes for schools and also, local residents.

As Derbyshire pupils are back in classrooms after the six-week holiday, police have launched a school parking appeal.

“Let’s all make an effort to park vehicles in a safe and courteous manner so that your children can get to school safely. As per usual, SNT’s will be monitoring and acting accordingly should they find vehicles parked illegally or dangerously.”

Dronfield SNT also issued an appeal to parents reminding them of the following rules. Parents and carers should not stop or park near a school entrance and they should keep off the school and keep clear markings

Drivers are not allowed to double park to pick up or drop off children from vehicles. They also cannot park in such a position that buses, emergency services and other commercial vehicles are unable to pass.

Police can remove an unattended vehicle if it is causing an obstruction, and Civil Enforcement Officers can issue a penalty charge notice for stopping in a restricted area. This applies even when a car is blocking a driveway or a path for a short amount of time.

Parents are asked not to lock the pavements – and to allow at least a ‘double buggy’ width for people to use the pavement safely.

Drivers are reminded not to park where a bus stop is clearly defined either by road markings or an actual shelter.

Further advice reads: “Consider local residents and whether they have immediate access onto and off their driveway.

"Consider people who are blind, partially sighted, elderly, infirm, mobility scooters, wheelchair users, adults with prams - they shouldn’t need to step into the road because you’ve parked selfishly.

"Consider parking further away from the school. Please do not park in a way that causes obstruction to other road users.”