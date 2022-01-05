Police issue pictures of man they want to trace after crime in Derbyshire town

The window of Bakewell’s tourist information centre was broken on the evening of December 18 when a pint glass was thrown at the building.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The man pictured was in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*739037.

Contact Derbyshire police if you recognise this man.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101