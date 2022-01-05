Police issue pictures of man they want to trace after crime in Derbyshire town
Police have released pictures of a man they want to speak to after a case of criminal damage in a Derbyshire town.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:14 am
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:15 am
The window of Bakewell’s tourist information centre was broken on the evening of December 18 when a pint glass was thrown at the building.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The man pictured was in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises him.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*739037.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101