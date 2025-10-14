Police issue CCTV appeal after number of thefts at Derbyshire Tesco store

Officers from the Ilkeston Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have today (Tuesday, October 14) issued a number of CCTV images in connection with shop thefts from Tesco at Rutland Street in Ilkeston.

Police believe the persons shown in the images may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise any of the people pictured or has any information which could help officers trace them is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting the incident numbers displayed using any of the following non-emergency contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

