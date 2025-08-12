Officers are appealing to drivers after vehicles were seen parked illegally in Wensley.

Derbyshire police issued a ticket to a vehicle contravening the white line system on the B5057 in Wensley yesterday evening (Monday, August 11).

This comes after another ticket was issued to a different vehicle for the same offence at the same location on Friday, August 8.

Now officers have launched an appeal to drivers urging motorists to stop parking their vehicles on solid white lines.

Police shared the following advice: “Parking on a Solid White Lines system is Against the Law!

"Double white lines are used to inform drivers of a hazard and where a continuous solid white line is present, prohibit drivers from overtaking as it is too hazardous to do so. “Double white lines also to separate opposing traffic flows on steep hills with climbing lanes. Double white continuous lines can also occasionally be used on single carriageway roads to divide lanes traveling in one direction. “A driving test can easily be failed by incorrectly following the rules of double white lines on the road. Furthermore, the law is strict in these circumstances and can result in penalty points of a full or provisional driver licence and a fine.

"It is illegal to cross a continuous solid white line if the solid line is on your side of the road, except under certain conditions. “You are permitted to straddle or cross a continuous solid white line to enter a side road or property, to manoeuvre round a stationary vehicle blocking your side of the road, to overtake a cyclist, horse or a road works vehicle moving at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less. Crossing double white lines where the line closest to you is solid is illegal outside of the circumstances described above. “If the line closest to you is broken, you are permitted to cross this line providing it is safe to do so and that the overtaking manoeuvre can be completed before reaching a solid white line on our side of the road. Stopping on a road that has double white lines regardless of solid or broken on your side of the road is prohibited except to stop to pick up or unload passengers.”