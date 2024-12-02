Police issue appeal for help finding woman missing from her home in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 07:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have issued an appeal for public help finding a woman who has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire

Poppy, who is 23 and from Alfreton, was last seen at around 11.15pm on Friday 29 November. She is described as being white, around 5ft tall and of an average build with long auburn hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit, black coat and a black cap. Poppy often walks her dog on the park off Brook Avenue and Grange Street between 6pm and 7pm each night so police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Poppy, or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 63 of 1 December:

Poppy is described as being white, around 5ft tall and of an average build with long auburn hair.Poppy is described as being white, around 5ft tall and of an average build with long auburn hair.
Poppy is described as being white, around 5ft tall and of an average build with long auburn hair.
  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on thei website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice