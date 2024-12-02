Police issue appeal for help finding woman missing from her home in Derbyshire

Police have issued an appeal for public help finding a woman who has gone missing from her home in Derbyshire

Poppy, who is 23 and from Alfreton, was last seen at around 11.15pm on Friday 29 November. She is described as being white, around 5ft tall and of an average build with long auburn hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit, black coat and a black cap. Poppy often walks her dog on the park off Brook Avenue and Grange Street between 6pm and 7pm each night so police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her in the area.

Anyone who has seen Poppy, or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 63 of 1 December:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on thei website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.