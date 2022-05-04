Jodie Moore, 14, was last seen in Main Road, Lower Hartshay at 11.10am on Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. She has red hair with an undercut.

The teenager was wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, and black trainers with a red tick on them when last seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Moore, 14, was last seen in Main Road, Lower Hartshay at 11.10am on Tuesday

Anyone who has seen Jodie or knows where she may be is asked to contact police quoting reference 509 of 3 May.

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use their online contact form