Police investigation after dog attacked by German Shepherd in Derbyshire park
The incident happened in Coronation Park in Swadlincote between 7.20am and 7.30am on Wednesday, May 8.
The owners of Deakin were walking their dog on his lead, near the pond area. At the same time a woman was also walking a German Shepherd that was reportedly not on a lead.
The German Shepherd is alleged to have approached Deakin, with Deakin’s owners having tried to unsuccessfully stop the attack. Deakin has managed to escape with minor injuries, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of his owners in fending off the German Shepherd.
Deakin’s owners are very shaken by this incident and have asked the police to locate the owner of the German Shepherd. Officers have an image of the owner of the German Shepherd, however, they wish to provide an opportunity for them to come forward.
The German Shepherd owner is asked to contact the officer in case PC 14378 Stafford quoting reference number 24*268478 or contact police on any of the methods below:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
