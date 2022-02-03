Police investigate theft of high-value bikes in Derbyshire
Police investigating a burglary in Derbyshire have released pictures of two high-value bikes which were stolen.
Two burglars broke into the garden shed of a property in Moorhall, Bakewell, at 11.50pm on January 25.
The offenders were disturbed by the owners but managed to get away with the two bikes – a Propain Tyee CF 27.5, which are rare in the UK, and a Trek Powerfly e-bike.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you have any information about this incident?
“Have you seen anyone behaving suspiciously with bikes in the area?
“Or have you been offered similar bikes for sale?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Darragh Cannard, quoting reference number 22*49050.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.