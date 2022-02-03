Police investigate theft of high-value bikes in Derbyshire

Two burglars broke into the garden shed of a property in Moorhall, Bakewell, at 11.50pm on January 25.

The offenders were disturbed by the owners but managed to get away with the two bikes – a Propain Tyee CF 27.5, which are rare in the UK, and a Trek Powerfly e-bike.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you have any information about this incident?

Derbyshire police have released these images of two bikes stolen from Bakewell.

“Have you seen anyone behaving suspiciously with bikes in the area?

“Or have you been offered similar bikes for sale?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Darragh Cannard, quoting reference number 22*49050.

