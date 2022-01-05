Police help young man ‘in a mental health crisis’ in Derbyshire

Officers with Alfreton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said the man is now ‘getting the support he needs’.

A police spokesperson said: “On their way home after a long shift on Tuesday night, a member of the team spotted a young male leaning over the A38 bridge in Somercotes looking quite upset.

“Never off duty, the officer approached him and talked things through where it was clear he was in a mental health crisis.

Derbyshire police helped a young man in crisis.

“After a bit of time he managed to talk him down where our on duty response colleagues attended and were able to take him to safety, ensuring he now gets the support he needs moving forwards.”