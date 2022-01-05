Police help young man ‘in a mental health crisis’ in Derbyshire
Police came to the aid of a young man who was seen leaning over a bridge above a main road in Derbyshire.
Officers with Alfreton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said the man is now ‘getting the support he needs’.
A police spokesperson said: “On their way home after a long shift on Tuesday night, a member of the team spotted a young male leaning over the A38 bridge in Somercotes looking quite upset.
“Never off duty, the officer approached him and talked things through where it was clear he was in a mental health crisis.
“After a bit of time he managed to talk him down where our on duty response colleagues attended and were able to take him to safety, ensuring he now gets the support he needs moving forwards.”
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email [email protected] Visit www.samaritans.org for more information.