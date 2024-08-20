Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have helped a child who got lost in Bakewell.

Derbyshire police received a call from a concerned dad who reported that his eight-year-old wandered off on a busy afternoon in Bakewell.

Officers were deployed straight away and the search was launched in Bakewell and surrounding areas.

Thanks to proactive patrols, the bike team from the Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU) were the first to arrive at the scene.

Soon DRPU officers found the missing child, who was then reunited with the worried parents.