Police hand out tickets as cars parked illegally at Chesterfield primary school – including BMW 3 series

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:01 BST
Police have handed out parking tickets in Holmewood and issued an appeal to parents.

Officers from Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Police SNT visited Heath Primary School yesterday (Monday, October 7) to monitor school parking.

Police issued three parking charge notices for vehicles parked illegally at the site

A spokesperson for the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “It is our priority to ensure schools are a safe place for everyone. Please remember that whilst school parking can be troublesome it is not an excuse to park illegally.”

