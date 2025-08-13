Police growing concerned for welfare of missing Derbyshire teenager

Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of missing teenager with links to Chesterfield.

Shannon, who is 17, was last seen leaving her home in Youlgrave at about 5pm on Friday (8 August).

There has been a sighting of her in Chesterfield and she is known to visit the town regularly.

She is described as being 5ft tall and with ginger hair.

It is believed she was last seen wearing a large black puffer jacket with fur around the hood and a pair of shorts.

Anyone who has seen Shannon or has any information on her whereabouts should contact police using any of the below methods, quoting incident 924 of August 8:

Website –Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/