Police say they are growing concerned for a missing Derbyshire teenager

Lexi, who is 15 years old was last seen in Derby. She is described as white with brown straight hair. She was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black strappy top and white trainers.

Anyone that has seen Lexi or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police using the following methods and quoting incident number 415 of 5 September.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook pagee

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

