Officers are growing concerned about Aiden, who has been reported missing from the Alfreton area. The 29-year-old was last seen in the Alfreton area on Monday 3 July, and his family reported him missing yesterday after he didn’t meet them as they had planned to.

Aiden is described as being around 5ft 7in, slim and having ginger hair. He usually wears trainers and a tracksuit and may have an injury to his elbow.

He has been known to spend time in Derby and Ilkeston. If you have seen Aiden, or know where he is now, please contact police, quoting reference 458 of 6 July.