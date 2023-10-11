Police grow increasingly concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire teenager

News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a teenage boy, missing from his home.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:28 BST
Brandon was reported missing from a property in Town Street in Brassington just before 6.20pm on Sunday 8 October and was last seen during the early hours of Friday 6 October.

The 15-year-old has short blonde hair and was wearing grey trainers, black jogging bottoms and a hoodie, he could also be wearing a North Face coat.

Brandon has links to the Wirksworth and Middleton areas of the Derbyshire Dales. If you have seen the 15-year-old, or know where he might be, you can contact police, quoting reference number 1017 of 8 October, on any of these methods: Website – Derbyshire Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

