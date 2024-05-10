Police grow concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 30-year-old was last seen in Mansfield on Tuesday, May 7.
Nikki is described as white with brown hair. It is unknown what he is wearing.
Anyone who has seen Nikki or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 410 of 9 May using any of the following methods below:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.