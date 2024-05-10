Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help to find Nikki who is missing from Chesterfield.

The 30-year-old was last seen in Mansfield on Tuesday, May 7.

Nikki is described as white with brown hair. It is unknown what he is wearing.

Anyone who has seen Nikki or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 410 of 9 May using any of the following methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.