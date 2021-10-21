Police find man missing from Chesterfield
Police say they have found a man who went missing from Calow in Chesterfield.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:10 am
Derbyshire Constabulary issued a public appeal to help find Joseph Smith, who was last seen at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.
The force said it was concerned for the 37-year-old’s mental state and urged people not to approach him.
Shortly before 9am on Thursday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Joseph Smith, who was missing from the Calow area of Chesterfield, has now been found.
“Thank you to everyone who helped by sharing or responding to our appeal,” they added