Police find man missing from Chesterfield

Derbyshire Constabulary issued a public appeal to help find Joseph Smith, who was last seen at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

The force said it was concerned for the 37-year-old’s mental state and urged people not to approach him.

Shortly before 9am on Thursday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Joseph Smith, who was missing from the Calow area of Chesterfield, has now been found.

Police were concerned a man missing in Chesterfield.