Police 'extremely concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Police have appealed for ‘urgent help’ to find a missing man from Matlock

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Brian Nicholls, 74, was last seen leaving his address in the area around Wolds Rise on the evening of Wednesday, October 12.

He is white, of medium build, is balding but with grey-white hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jogging bottoms and tan shoes.

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for Brian’s welfare.

If you can help contact police quoting incident 939 of 12 October:

