Police 'extremely concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Brian Nicholls, 74, was last seen leaving his address in the area around Wolds Rise on the evening of Wednesday, October 12.

He is white, of medium build, is balding but with grey-white hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jogging bottoms and tan shoes.

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for Brian’s welfare.

