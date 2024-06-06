Police enquiries ongoing after incident involving sudden death in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing after an incident involving a sudden death in Chesterfield.

Increased police presence was noticed across the Inkersall area of Chesterfield on Monday afternoon (June 3).

Eye witnesses have reported that police cars were present in front of a property at McMahon Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...