Police enquiries ongoing after incident involving sudden death in Chesterfield
Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing after an incident involving a sudden death in Chesterfield.
Increased police presence was noticed across the Inkersall area of Chesterfield on Monday afternoon (June 3).
Eye witnesses have reported that police cars were present in front of a property at McMahon Avenue.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of a sudden death in McMahon Avenue, Chesterfield on 3 June. Enquiries are ongoing.”
