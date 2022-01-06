Police deal with ‘several snow-related’ crashes in Derbyshire

Heavy snow has been falling in High Peak and Derbyshire Dales areas.

Shortly after 1pm, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are dealing with several snow-related road traffic collisions.

“Please drive with care and only make essential journeys where necessary.”

Snow has been falling in parts of Derbyshire.

At around 1pm, police said the A53 Buxton to Leek road was closed due to an ‘incident and adverse weather conditions’.

Incidents have also been reported on roads including Cromford Hill, Wirksworth, and Chesterfield Road, Rowsley.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We’ve got gritting crews out on higher ground in the Peak District now.

“They will grit all primary and secondary routes from 6pm.”

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is valid in the county until 4pm on Thursday.