Police concerned over welfare of man who failed to return from day trip to Derbyshire country house
Police are appealing for help to find a 66-year-old Christopher.
The 66-year-old, who is from the Ashby de la Zouch area, was on a day trip to Calke Abbey on 27 March but hasn’t been seen since 11.15am.
He is described as being 5ft 5in tall and has a moustache. He was wearing a blue anorak and brown trousers.
Anyone who has seen Christopher, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods, quoting the reference 470 of 27 March:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.