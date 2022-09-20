Police concerned over the welfare of a missing Chesterfield man appeal for help in finding him

Cameron McPhearson, from Brendon Avenue, Chesterfield was last seen at about 10pm on Wednesday, September 7 at his home.

The 25-year-old is of large build with long dark hair, part of which is dyed red. He often wears a lot of bracelets and walks with one foot not properly in his shoe.

When he was last seen, Cameron was wearing a grey hoodie and jogging bottoms.

It is possible that Cameron caught a train from Chesterfield to Manchester and could be in the Stockport area.

The police are appealing for information from anyone who might have seen him.

If you have seen Cameron, or know where he may be, please contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 161 of 18 September.

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – send a direct message to the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – The police have several crime reporting tools on their website as well as their online contact form