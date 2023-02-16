Police concerned over missing Derbyshire teenage boy
Police are appealing for help finding Brusik, who has gone missing from his home in Derby.
The 14-year-old left his house at about 8am yesterday and said he was heading to school, but he did not turn up there.
He has not returned home or been in contact since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Brusik is 6 feet tall, of medium build and has black hair that is short on the back and sides and curly on top.
He was last seen wearing school clothing – black trousers, white shirt, purple tie, black shoes and a Kings Will Dream black coat with a fur hood. He was also wearing a gold JD Sports drawstring bag.
Anyone who can help should contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting incident 252 of February 15: