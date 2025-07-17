Police concerned for welfare of missing Derbyshire woman

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing Derby woman.

Caroline was reported missing from her home in Alvaston just after 8am this morning (Thursday, July 17).

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 2ins tall with black, greying hair.

It is believed she could be wearing black jogging trousers and a black t-shirt, black trainers, along with distinctive blue and orange glasses. She likes to visit local parks in the area.

Derbyshire police officers said they were ‘concerned for Caroline’s welfare’.

Anyone who has seen Caroline since she was reported missing, or has any information about where she is now, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 189 of July 17.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 2ins tall with black, greying hair.

