The 67-year-old was last seen in the Tapton area at around 12pm yesterday (Thursday 25 January), and officers are concerned for his welfare. Allan is described as 5ft 9in tall, with a bald head. He may be wearing a black jacket, black beanie hat and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Have you seen Allen, or do you know where he is? Anyone with information should contact upolice using any of the below methods, with reference 818 of 25 January:

Website – polce have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

1 . allen-price-soh.jpg The 67-year-old was last seen in the Tapton area at around 12pm on Thursday Photo: Derbyshire Police