Police concerned for two missing Derbyshire teenagers – last seen at house near Clay Cross

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 09:21 BST

Police are growing concerned for two teenage girls who are missing from Clay Cross.

Phoebe and Lily, both aged 17, are believed to be together. The pair were last seen at Lily’s house in Brook Street, Holmgate at 8pm yesterday (August 4).

Phoebe is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She has shoulder length dark hair and wears glasses. She was wearing black Under Armour leggings, a black hoodie, black Nike trainers and carrying a distinctive blue bag rucksack (pictured below) when last seen.

Lily is described as white, and of slim build. She has long dark hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and shorts when last seen. Lily also wears glasses and is shown wearing these in the attached photo.

Anyone who has seen Phoebe and Lily or knows where they may be is asked to contact police quoting reference 1387 of 4 August on any of the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

