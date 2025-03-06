Police concerned for two missing Derbyshire teenagers

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 6th Mar 2025, 07:50 BST

Police say they are concerned for two missing Derbyshire teenagers and are appealing for help finding them

Jake and Hope, who are both 14 and from Bolsover, are known to have links to the Chesterfield area. It is believed they may be together. Jake was last seen on 1 March and Hope was last seen on 2 March.

Jake was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen and Hope now has blonde hair, though the attached image shows her with dark hair.

If you have seen Jake and Hope or know of there whereabouts please contact Derbyshire police with reference 568 of 3 March.

Jake and Hope who are both 14 are known to have links to the Chesterfield area.
  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

