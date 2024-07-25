Police concerned for the safety of man missing from his home near Chesterfield

Paul, who is from Lower Pilsley, was last seen in The Green close to the former Gate Inn pub in North Wingfield shortly after 6.45pm on Tuesday evening (23 July).

The 34-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes and hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and white trainers when last seen.

If you have seen Paul, or know where he may be, please contact police quoting reference 263 of 24 July, via: Website – the force has crime reporting tools on its website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

