Police concerned for the safety of a teenager missing from his home in Derbyshire

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a teenager missing from his home in Derbyshire and have issued an appeal for help finding him.

Lucas, who is from Ilkeston, was last seen in the town just after 10pm on Monday (April 7) but is believed he may be in the Arnold area of Nottingham.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded top and grey shorts – but may have changed his clothing as he left with a grey backpack with other clothes in it.

Lucas is slim and has dark brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference 1504-070425:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/