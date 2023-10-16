News you can trust since 1855
Police concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire 13-year-old

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire 13-year-old and are appealing for public help in finding him.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 16th Oct 2023, 07:20 BST- 1 min read
Oscar was wearing a blue tracksuit when he was seen at around 1pm on Friday (13 October) in Glossop.

Anyone who has seen Oscar, who is around 5ft tall and slim, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 987-131023:

Website – Derbyshire Police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

