Police concerned for safety of young man missing from Chesterfield

Joshua Fussell was last seen in the Chesterfield Road area of Calow, Chesterfield, at 1pm on Friday, May 13.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The 30-year-old, who is around 5ft 5ins tall and has links to the Buxton area, was last seen wearing a brown khaki coat with fur around the hood, black joggers, black trainers and a black top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Fussell was last seen in the Chesterfield Road area of Calow, Chesterfield, on Friday.

“Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, including reference 656-130522.”

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Use the online contact form