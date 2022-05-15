Police concerned for safety of young man missing from Chesterfield

Joshua Fussell was last seen in the Chesterfield Road area of Calow, Chesterfield, at 1pm on Friday, May 13.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The 30-year-old, who is around 5ft 5ins tall and has links to the Buxton area, was last seen wearing a brown khaki coat with fur around the hood, black joggers, black trainers and a black top.
“Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, including reference 656-130522.”
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Use the online contact form
Phone – call officers on 101.