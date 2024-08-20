The pair were last seen on CCTV in the Monk Street area of Derby this morning (20 August) at 6.10am.

Millie, 14, who was seen in person in the Broadway area of Derby at 3.30 pm yesterday (19 August), is described as slim and has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black leggings, and black shoes or sliders.

Sarah, who is also 14 and was in the city centre at around 5.30 pm yesterday, was last seen wearing black jeans, a black crop top, a black jumper and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Millie is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 1227-190824:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

