Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire village

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager who has been reported missing from Temple Normanton.

Lily was last seen in the village at around 12.20 pm on Saturday, July 6.

The 16-year-old is described as slim with black dyed, shoulder length straight hair. She has a facial piercing.

She was last seen wearing black boots, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone who has any information which could help, is asked to contact police on the details below with reference 535 of 6 July:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.