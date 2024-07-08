Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire village
Lily was last seen in the village at around 12.20 pm on Saturday, July 6.
The 16-year-old is described as slim with black dyed, shoulder length straight hair. She has a facial piercing.
She was last seen wearing black boots, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.
Anyone who has any information which could help, is asked to contact police on the details below with reference 535 of 6 July:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.