Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire village

Daisy, 16, was last seen in the village near Alfreton yesterday morning, Monday, October 2.

The 16-year-old, who is five feet and two inches tall and has dark brown shoulder-length hair, was wearing a cream puffer jacket, leggings, and white trainers. She was carrying a large grey handbag.

Anyone with any information about Daisy’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1200-021023:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101