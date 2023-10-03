Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Derbyshire village
Daisy, 16, was last seen in the village near Alfreton yesterday morning, Monday, October 2.
The 16-year-old, who is five feet and two inches tall and has dark brown shoulder-length hair, was wearing a cream puffer jacket, leggings, and white trainers. She was carrying a large grey handbag.
Anyone with any information about Daisy’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1200-021023:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.