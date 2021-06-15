Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire woman
Police officers are concerned for a woman who is missing from her home in Deryshire.
Melissa Jones was last seen in the Lord Haddon Road area of Ilkeston on Friday, June 4.
The 41-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall, pale and with shoulder length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and blue trousers and was also carrying a bright red Serco rucksack and a blue plastic bag.
Melissa has connections to Bramcote area of Nottingham and the Long Eaton area of Derbyshire – she is also known to travel by bus to Hull.
Anyone with any information about Melissa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 976-140621.
You can also contact the force on Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact or complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.