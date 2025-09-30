Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Long Eaton.

Curtis was last seen in Long Eaton around 8.45pm on Friday, September 26.

The 15-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build with dark short brown hair with a flick fringe.

He was seen wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and black and orange trainers.

Anyone who has seen Curtis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the methods below and quoting incident number 1282 of 26 September.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.